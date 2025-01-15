'It’s affecting everyone, not just celebrities': Ajith Kumar BREAKS SILENCE on social media toxicity

Ajith Kumar is currently on cloud nine after securing third place in the 991 category at the Dubai 24H 2025. After his win, he spoke to Gulf News and shared his thoughts on social media. The actor mentioned that the toxicity on these platforms is growing rapidly and is affecting many people.

He said, "The toxicity on social media. It’s affecting everyone, not just celebrities. Mental health is as important as physical health. I tell my fans that life is short, and our great-grandchildren won’t remember our names. So, why spread hatred? Be happy for others. Focus on your life and contribute to making the world a better place."

Ajith Kumar urged his fans to live in the moment and avoid dwelling on the past or excessively worrying about the future. He emphasized the importance of hard work and being kind to others. He expressed that he would be happiest knowing his fans are doing well in life and treating his peers with kindness. The Vidaamuyarchi actor reminded them that life is short and encouraged them to make it meaningful.

Ajith Kumar took part in the Dubai 24H Series and faced a serious accident due to brake failure during a practice session. Despite the setback, he pushed forward and participated with full energy. He was awarded the Spirit of the Race in the GT4 category. The actor became emotional and celebrated his victory with his wife and children.

On the work front, Ajith Kumar’s last film was Thunivu, which released in 2023. He is currently focusing on his upcoming projects titled Good Bad Ugly and Vidaamuyarchi. The actor has not signed any new films as he is dedicating his time to racing passion.

