'It's no one's business': When Vijay Deverakonda REACTED on Rashmika Mandanna's behalf over her breakup with Rakshit Shetty

After delivering her best performance in Animal, Rashmika Mandanna is preparing to return to the big screen with Pushpa 2: The Rule along with a few more projects. The actress is additionally sharing the latest updates with her fans through social media.

Meanwhile, during one of the throwback interviews, Mandanna was questioned about her breakup with Rakshit Shetty. Notably, the duo were engaged from 2017 to 2018.

Rashmika Mandanna smartly avoided answering the question but…

Rashmika appeared for a conversation with Vijay Deverakonda for the promotions of their film, Dear Comrade. The Mission Majnu actress smartly ignored the question while Deverakonda interrupted and said, "I don't even know your question...but it is no one's business. Like I am giving an answer. I don't even understand the question...how is it anyone's business?"

Rashmika Mandanna then reacted by saying: "It is so long of a question for me to understand it as well."

While the media addressed the fact that the fans were also willing to know about her breakup with Rakshit Shetty, she said that she shares a close bond with her followers and frequently shares details of her work with them as much as possible.

Further, Rashmika was also questioned if she would like to collaborate with Rakshit Shetty for another time after the Kirik Party. She simply stated, "Let's see."

Rashmika and Vijay share a great bond and reportedly, they dating each other since 2 years now. The couple have dropped major hints about their relationship through social media photos.

Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming movies

As mentioned, the Sita Ramam star will reprise her role as Srivalli in Pushpa 2: The Rule. The producers have locked a release date of August 15, 2024. The action drama is additionally being dubbed into five languages.

Furthermore, Rashmika Mandanna would portray Yesubai Bhonsale opposite Vicky Kaushal in Chaava. She has three more Telugu films. This starts with Rainbow which has Dev Mohan in the lead, Rahul Ravindran's The Girlfriend, and Dhanush starrer Kubera.

