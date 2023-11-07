'It's not just a fever': Venky Kudumula mourns cousin's demise; urges fans to not delay seeking medical help

Venky Kudumula is undoubtedly one of the most promising upcoming directors in Telugu cinema. The filmmaker recently took to social media to share news of the untimely demise of his cousin.

He also shared an emotional note, where he revealed that his cousin passed away due to a rare medical condition known as GB syndrome. He also revealed that it had manifested itself as a fever, which could have been cured if it were treated on time.

Venky Kudumula urges fans to seek prompt medical care

Venky Kudumula also requested his fans to not take any symptom lightly. He also said that after the pandemic, no fever is just another fever. He also added that any discomfort in one’s body is a symptom of something being wrong, and one needs to seek medical help immediately.

More about GB Syndrome

GB syndrome is an extremely rare neurological disorder where one’s immune system attacks parts of the peripheral nervous system, which is the network of nerves located outside the brain and the spinal cord by mistake. It is an extremely rare disease, and could manifest itself in the form of weakness, sensation changes, muscle pain, abnormal heartbeats and blood pressure, etc.

On the professional front

The filmmaker’s last project was the highly successful romantic comedy film Bheeshma which released in 2020. The film featured Rashmika Mandanna and Nithiin in the lead roles, and also boasted an ensemble cast including Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji, Mime Gopi, Jisshu Sengupta, Sampath Raj, and many more.

Venky Kudumula’s next film is titled #VNRTrio, and features Sreeleela, Rashmika and Nithiin in the lead roles. The film also features Rajendra Prasad, Vennela Kishore and Dayanand Reddy in prominent roles as well. The film is touted to be an action romantic drama film, and has been bankrolled by Y. Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. The music for the film has been composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

