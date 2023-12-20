It’s Official: Adivi Sesh and Shruti Haasan starrer action-drama film is titled Dacoit

Adivi Sesh and Shruti Haasan had announced around a week ago about their official collaboration for a film together under the direction of Shaneil Deo. The film which was tentatively called SeshEXShruti has now been finally titled Dacoit.

The makers made the official announcement with a teaser along with it which featured both Adivi Sesh and Shruti Haasan in a high-octane action face-off with all guns blazing. This film promises to be a thrilling pan-Indian action drama with a touch of romance and stunning visuals.

Check out the official announcement teaser of Dacoit

This movie is said to be an intense story about two ex-lovers who are compelled to come together again to carry out a string of robberies that will completely change their lives. Supriya Yarlagadda is funding the film, along with co-producer Suniel Narang, under the Annapurna Studios banner. It's being filmed in both Telugu and Hindi at the same time.

Shaneil Deo is making his directorial debut with this film. He has previously collaborated with Adivi on movies like Kshanam and Goodachari, where he worked as a cinematographer. Interestingly, both of them have also co-written the screenplay for Dacoit.

More about Dacoit

Talking about Dacoit, Adivi Sesh marking his second Hindi film after Major said in a statement, “Shaneil Deo has an absolutely fantastic vision. It’s grand without being grandiose and elegant without being uppity. That sort of an elegant eye coupled with a very rustic nature of the script and the characters set in the hinterlands of silent India, its villages, and towns make for an explosive, angry combustion that is this film. I think Dacoit is going to explode in people’s hearts.”

Along with him, director Shaneil Deo said, “Dacoit is an intense action drama with a beating heart. The story of the film demanded a canvas like this, which is rooted, gritty yet well-mounted and stylish. Our teaser is merely a tiny glimpse of the massive world we have in store for the fans. It is my honor to direct Adivi and Shruti, two of the finest stars of our times. It is going to be an incredible collaboration.”

