It's Official: Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Hindi version theatrical release cancelled for Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada

After the massive success of the Hindi version of Pushpa: The Rise, the Hindi version of Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was set to release in the theatres on 26 January. But now, it has been announced that the makers of Ala Vailunthapurramuloo have decided to withdraw the theatrical release of the Hindi version of the film.

The official announcement by the makers read, “Manish Shah promoter of Goldmines along with the makers of Shehzada have jointly decided to withdraw the theatrical release of Ala Vailunthapurramuloo Hindi version. Shehzada makers are thankful to Manish Shah for agreeing to the same.”

The reason behind the decision is Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada, which is the official Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Allu Arjun’s father, Allu Aravind is co-producing Shehzada along with Bhushan Kumar and Aman Gill and it is believed that Allu Aravind wants Shehzada to be the only Hindi version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Shehzada, which also stars Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles, is currently in the shooting stage.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which also stars Pooja Hegde and Tabu, was a tremendous hit at the box office. The film was out in theatres on 12 January 2020 and the team recently celebrated 2-year anniversary of the its release.

Allu Arjun is currently enjoying the success of his last release, Pushpa: The Rise. The film was released in theatres on 17 December 2021 and is still running successfully, adding continuously to its box office collection.

