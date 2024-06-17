It’s OFFICIAL: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Pushpa 2 postponed; gets new release date

There is no doubt that Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rule is the most awaited film of 2024. While the fans were extremely excited for its release in August, the upcoming sequel has now been postponed to December. As disappointing as it may sound, but that's the truth.

The news has been confirmed by none other than our very own Pushpa Raj who has also revealed the new release date of the second installment of Sukumar's Pushpa franchise.

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 gets NEW release date

Amidst strong rumors regarding the release of the most awaited film Pushpa 2: The Rule being postponed, Allu Arjun has finally cleared the air by confirming the news. Yes, you read that right.

The Parugu actor announced the new release date for his upcoming film on Instagram this evening (June 17). Taking to his Instagram account, he posted a new poster from the film and wrote, “#Pushpa2TheRule in cinemas from December 6th, 2024.

Earlier, Pinkvilla had also reached out to sources close to the development that had also confirmed that Pushpa 2 will no longer be released on August 15, 2024.

“The discussions about delay in Pushpa have been going on for a while now, as the makers were always racing against time to finish the shoot and lock their edit for Independence Day 2024 weekend. It’s yesterday that they finally decided to delay the release date and an official announcement on the new date is expected to be made in a day or two,” revealed a source close to the development.

More about Pushpa 2: The Rule

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule is the upcoming sequel to the 2021 movie Pushpa: The Rise, both directed by Sukumar. The action film focuses on the journey of Pushpa Raj, a sandalwood smuggler who wants to rise to the ranks of his syndicate and locks horns with many opponents along the way.

Pushpa 2 will be in close continuation with the first part and will further delve into the rivalry between Pushpa Raj and SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. Apart from Allu Arjun and Rashmika, the film also features Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, and Anasuya Bharadwaj among others in key roles.

Reportedly, Pushpa 2 is made on a whopping budget, making it one of the most expensive Indian films ever. Not only that, the movie has already created records in pre-business deals. The highly-anticipated sequel is set to hit the silver screens in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, and Malayalam languages.

