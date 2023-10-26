It’s official: Dulquer-Nazriya, and Vijay Verma to be part of Suriya’s film with Sudha Kongara; DEETS inside

Suriya is one of the most wanted actors in the country, which also means that more often than not the actor is quite busy with filming. It was reported earlier that the National Award-winning actor will be reuniting with Sudha Kongara for an upcoming film, tentatively titled Suriya43.

The project, as soon as it was announced, created much hype between fans of the actor. In the latest update related to the film, the makers have officially announced the cast and crew via their social media accounts. They also shared a video on their social media, through which they revealed that Dulquer Salmaan, Nazriya Nazim, and Vijay Varma will officially be a part of the film. The makers also seemed to reveal half the name of the film, which was “Purananooru”, however, the first part of the name remains a mystery.

The Production House, 2D Entertainment, shared the news via their X (formerly Twitter) with the caption:

“Rustic. Powerful. Strong.; @Suriya_Offl @dulQuer #Nazriya @MrVijayVarma in #Suriya43; A film by @Sudha_Kongara; A @gvprakash Musical”

There were rumors early on that the three names would be a part of the film. It was speculated that Vijay Varma would be playing the antagonist in the film, which also marks his Tamil film debut.

It was also said that Nazriya Nazim would be returning to Tamil cinema after a gap of nine years. She was last seen in the 2014 romantic film Thirumanam Enum Nikkah. She was rumored to be returning as the female lead in the film. Additionally, Dulquer Salmaan was rumored to play a pivotal role in the film as well, marking his fifth Tamil venture.

More about Suriya43

The excitement surrounding the film only intensified among fans with the fact that Suriya and Sudha Kongara’s previous venture was Soorarai Pottru, which raked in National Awards for Best Feature Film, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Music Direction - Score, and Best Original Screenplay.

The director has revealed that Suriya43 is a much more challenging film than Soorarai Pottru, especially as it is an original story and not a biopic. She added that she was sure the audience would enjoy the film. It was also recently reported that the film would have the Jai Bhim actor playing the role of a college student. Suriya43 is bankrolled by Suriya and Jyothika, under their home banner 2D Entertainment, and the music for the film is composed by GV Prakash Kumar, which would also mark his 100th film.

Suriya on the work front

Suriya will next be seen in Koratala Siva’s upcoming period action drama film titled Kanguva. The film features an ensemble cast including Disha Patani, Bobby Deol, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, and many more in prominent roles, and is expected to release early next year. The film is said to feature Suriya in multiple roles and is being bankrolled by Studio Green, in tandem with UV Creations.

Additionally, it is reported that Suriya would be reprising the role of Rolex, in a standalone film helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, however, there is no official news regarding this.