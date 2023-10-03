It’s Official: Fahadh Faasil set to share screen with Rajinikanth in Thalaivar 170

Fahadh Faasil has been roped into the cast of Rajinikanth’s next film, tentatively titled Thalaivar 170. Lyca Productions tweeted, “Welcoming the incredibly versatile talent. Mr. Fahadh Faasil on board for #Thalaivar170 #Thalaivar170Team gains a powerful new addition with the astonishing performer #FahadhFaasil joining them.”

Thalaivar 170 is getting bigger and bigger with each passing day, and it just keeps on adding to the excitement and anticipation of what Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel has in store for the audience with his next film. His unique ability to comprehend complex and emotional stories will be an interesting theatrical experience, especially with powerhouse actors like Rajinikanth, Rana Daggubati, and now Fahadh Fassil coming together for it.

Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, and Ritika Singh join Rajinikanth starrer

Additionally, actresses Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, and Ritika Singh have also officially joined the Rajinikanth film. It is also confirmed that Anirudh Ravichander will be handling the music for the film, which makes it his fourth collaboration on a Rajinikanth film after the recent blockbuster Jailer, the 2020 film Darbar, and the 2019 Karthik Subbaraj film Petta.

On an additional note, actor Fahadh Fassil also basked in great audience and critical praise for his recent Tamil film, Maamannan, starring Vadivelu and Udayanidhi Stalin in lead roles. His next addition to the Kollywood industry is speculated to also become the talk of the town in the forthcoming days. He is also currently filming for Pushpa 2: The Rule and the Malayalam film Aavesham, directed by ‘Romancham’ fame director Jithu Madhavan.

While the premise and other aspects of Thalaivar 170 remain unknown, it was rumored that Rajinikanth would portray a retired police officer in the film.

