It's Official: Mahesh Babu starrer Varanasi with SS Rajamouli to hit big screens on April 7, 2027 - new look out

Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role, is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated ventures in Indian cinema. As the magnum opus is currently in production, the makers have officially announced that the film will release on April 7, 2027, coinciding with Ugadi next year and unveiled a massive new look.

In a post on social media, Mahesh Babu shared an official look from Varanasi. The new poster presents an impending doom for the world, featuring a world-ending asteroid on its way.

A closer inspection of the title reveals that Varanasi incorporates a motif with a clock-like diagram in its background. These details suggest that the upcoming movie is not just a globe-trotting adventure but also a journey through time, with the protagonist traversing across eras.

Additionally, the asteroid’s debris and path form the number 7, offering a creative reference to the film’s release date.

More about Varanasi

Varanasi is an upcoming epic adventure drama film starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film features the superstar as a globe-trotting, time-traveling adventurer named Rudhra, who was introduced through a concept video featuring extensive CGI visuals.

Reports also suggest that Mahesh will likely portray the role of Lord Rama from Hindu mythology as part of the film’s time-traveling elements.

Before the concept video was released, the makers unveiled the first-look posters of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Priyanka will play the role of a femme fatale named Mandakini, while Prithviraj will portray the main antagonist, Kumbha.

While more details about the Salaar actor’s character are kept under wraps, he will be seen as a vicious supervillain, with the first look having him in a futuristic wheelchair.

Earlier, the team had erected billboards in Varanasi announcing the movie’s release date, without revealing the film’s name. However, as images surfaced online, many realized that these billboards were for Varanasi.

While the main cast has been announced, the makers have yet to reveal the names of the supporting actors who will appear in Varanasi.

