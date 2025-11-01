It’s OFFICIAL: Pooja Hegde and Nora Fatehi in Raghava Lawrence starrer Kanchana 4

The Raghava Lawrence-starrer Kanchana film series is one of the most successful franchises in Tamil cinema, with four movies released to date. Now, as the fifth installment is in the works, the makers have officially announced Pooja Hegde and Nora Fatehi as the female leads.

Pooja Hegde and Nora Fatehi officially join Kanchana 4 cast

In a recent update from the makers, Pooja Hegde was officially announced as the female lead in the Raghava Lawrence-starrer horror-comedy Kanchana 4.

Sharing the update, the makers penned, “Even in your Deepest Fear, She Comes to Tie Up and Faint you with her Beauty, Welcome on Board #TheStunningDiva Pooja Hegde to #Kanchana4! A Heaven Await for You.”

Apart from Pooja, the makers also announced that Nora Fatehi will be playing a co-lead role in the film alongside Lawrence.

Talking about the movie, Kanchana 4 marks the fifth installment in the franchise, directed by the actor himself. The series includes Muni (2007), Kanchana (2011), Kanchana 2 (2015), and Kanchana 3 (2019).

All these films are spiritual sequels, with each horror-comedy featuring a different ensemble cast, except for the lead actor, Raghava Lawrence.

Raghava Lawrence’s next film

Apart from Kanchana 4, Raghava Lawrence is currently filming for Benz. The upcoming vigilante action thriller is part of the Lokesh Kanagaraj Cinematic Universe (LCU), marking the fourth installment in the series following Kaithi, Vikram, and Leo.

The film will feature Nivin Pauly as the main antagonist, playing a dual role, while Vaathi actress Samyuktha plays the female lead. Recently, the team wrapped up its first shooting schedule, which reportedly took place at a location resembling the factory setting from Leo (2023), hinting at a possible crossover reference.

Pooja Hegde and Nora Fatehi’s upcoming films

Pooja Hegde is next set to appear in the lead role in Thalapathy Vijay's political actioner Jana Nayagan. Directed by H. Vinoth, the movie will feature the actress as Kayal, with Bobby Deol playing the main antagonist.

The film is slated for release on January 9, 2026, and also stars Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, Narain, and others in key roles.

The actress also has films like Varun Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and an untitled Dulquer Salmaan project in her lineup.

Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi will next appear in the Kannada film KD: The Devil alongside Dhruva Sarja and Sanjay Dutt.

