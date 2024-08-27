It's OFFICIAL: Prithviraj Sukumaran joins hands with director Nissam Basheer for his next project, announces title

Prithviraj Sukumaran recently made a big announcement regarding his upcoming project following the success of his previous film, Aadujeevitham. The actor has joined hands with Rorschach director Nissam Basheer for his next flick. Taking to his social media handles, Prithviraj has also unveiled the title of the film.

The Goat Life actor shared an announcement poster for his new film, presented by his wife, Supriya Menon, under the banner of Prithviraj Productions, which is in collaboration with E4 Entertainment. The title of the film is Nobody. The key members of the project are Sameer Abdul, Supriya Menon, Mukesh R Mehta, CV Sarathi, and Nissam Basheer, among others. Meanwhile, other details about the film are under wraps.

Making the big announcement, Prithviraj Sukumaran captioned the post, "#Nobody !!" Soon after the actor made the post, his fans took to the comments to share their excitement regarding the project. A user commented, "Waiting bro.! Expecting a different script like Rorschach.!" Meanwhile, another user wrote, "Best wishes for new project."

Meanwhile, Prithviraj Sukumaran is still basking in the success of his previous film, Aadujeevitham. Recently, the movie won multiple accolades at the Kerala State Film Awards.

Prithviraj won the Best Actor award for his performance in the movie at Kerala State Film Awards. On the other hand, the film also bagged Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, and other awards at the prestigious ceremony.

In Aadujeevitham, Prithviraj Sukumaran portrayed the role of a migrant worker named Najeeb Muhammad, who was stranded in the deserts of Saudi Arabia. However, with determination and strong will, he manages to escape and break free from the harrowing situation.

Talking about director Nissam Basheer, he is well-known for his films, including Kettiyollaanu Ente Maalakha and Rorschach, featuring superstar Mammootty. He is also working on a new project with Biju Menon, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Dhyan Sreenivasan.

