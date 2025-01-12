It's Official: Pushpa 2 Reloaded version gets a NEW release date; Allu Arjun shares Telugu GLIMPSE from unseen footage
Makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule have added 20 minutes of extra footage to the film. Read to know the date it will hit the theatres.
The most-anticipated movie Pushpa 2: The Rule has been ruling Indian theatres since its release. Building excitement among the fans, the makers have planned to release 20 mins of unseen footage of the film on January 17, 2025.
Allu Arjun officially took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of Pushpa2’s Reloaded version. It has been now officially revealed that another 20-minute footage will be added to the full movie from January 17, 2025. Yes, you read that right!
The few seconds of glimpse showcase Pushpa delivering strong dialogue alongside SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, sparking curiosity among the fans.
To note, the Pushpa 2 Reloaded version was previously scheduled to hit screens on January 11 but got postponed due to technical reasons.
