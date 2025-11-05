It's Official: Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 173 to be produced by Kamal Haasan, Sundar C will direct

Tamil cinema's legends Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are reuniting after four decades. While speculations about a two-hero project with Thalaivar and Ulga Nayagan are all over the internet, Raaj Kamal International Films announced its next big production venture, and it is #Thalaivar173.

Rajinikanth's 173rd film will be produced by Kamal Haasan under his home production, while Sundar C will helm it. Previously, Rajinikanth and director Sundar C worked together in the 1997 movie, Arunachalam. Though the genre of the upcoming venture is yet to be revealed, it's likely to be a full-blown mass action entertainer. While dropping the announcement, Kamal Haasan shared a couple of pictures. In one of the shared pictures, both legends were seen hugging each other.

Kamal Haasan took to X and wrote, "As wind, as rain, as river. We will pour, we will rejoice, we will live! In Rajkamal Films International production, directed by Sundar.C, starring beloved friend Super Star Rajinikanth #Thalaivar173 #Pongal2027 @rajinikanth #SundarC #Mahendran @RKFI @turmericmediaTM".

The official statement shared by Kamal Haasan and his production company, Raaj Kamal Films International, reads, "Superstar Rajinikanth is set to headline the magnum opus #Thalaivar173, under Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International banner, directed by Sundar C.”

Furthermore, the note reads, "This landmark collaboration not only unites two towering forces of Indian cinema but also celebrates five decades of friendship and brotherhood between superstar Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, a bond that continues to inspire generations of artists and audiences alike. Commemorating 44 years of Raajkamal Films International, #Thalaivar173 unites Superstar Rajinikanth’s magnetic screen presence with Sundar C’s direction in a landmark production envisioned by Kamal Haasan and R. Mahendran."

The film is scheduled for Pongal 2027 release. It will go on the floors after the completion of Rajinikanth's film with Nelson, Jailer 2. Meanwhile, both Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are reported to reunite for a separate film, for which the director is yet to be locked.

