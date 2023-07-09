It’s official: Ravi Teja and Gopichand Malineni reunite again for RT4GM

Ravi Teja and Gopichandh Malineni are one combo that has always tasted success whenever they joined hands. Whenever the actor and director worked together, their films were always box office hits. Now, they are working together again, and the official confirmation has also been out. The duo is hoping to recreate the success of their previous films with their upcoming one as well.

Ravi Teja and Gopichandh Malineni reunite once again

The film that will mark the reunion of Ravi Teja and Gopichandh Malineni is tentatively titled RT4GM. Ravi Teja took to his Twitter handle and shared the news of his fourth collaboration with Gopichandh Malineni. The actor also revealed that their previous associations have been special to him.

The Itlu Sravani Subramanyam actor tweeted, "My association with @megopichand has always been a special one with memorable hattrick films. Here's to another remarkable one with Gopi & @MythriOfficial. See you soon"

Not just Ravi Teja, but Gopichandh Malineni also expressed his happiness at associating himself with the actor again. He tweeted, "Super Thrilled to collaborate again with my dearest Mass Maharaja @RaviTeja_offl garu on our upcoming project. After a blockbuster hattrick of films, we now gear up again to deliver another solid mass entertainer, Grateful to MY HERO for this opportunity. Let’s kill it Bawa @MusicThaman. Thanks to my producers #NaveenYerneni garu , #RaviShankar garu @MythriOfficial"

It has also been revealed that RT4GM will be based on real incidents. Along with the announcement, details regarding the film’s crew have also been released.

The music for the film will be composed by S Thaman. The music director had earlier composed for the actor and director’s last two collaborations. RT4GM will be produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under their production company, Mythri Movie Makers.

Their previous collaborations

The beginning of the hit combo of Ravi Teja and Gopichandh Malineni was in 2010 with Don Seenu. The film also starred Shriya Saran. Three years later, in 2013, the duo came back again with Balupu. Their third and last film together was Krack in 2021. The film was released in theaters when the coronavirus was at its peak, and there was a worry about whether the audience would come back to theaters to watch films or not. In a way, Krack brought the audience back to theaters as people lined up to watch the film.

