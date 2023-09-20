It’s Official: Sai Pallavi to romance Naga Chaitanya in NC23; reunite after Love Story

Naga Chaitanya is gearing up for his next film with Chandoo Mondeti at its helm. The film, tentatively titled NC23 would mark the third collaboration between the actor and the director, after Savyasachi in 2018 and Premam in 2016. The film is produced by Bunny Vas under the banner of Geetha Arts.

In the latest update related to the film, Gargi actress Sai Pallavi has officially joined the cast for NC23. The Production House, Geetha Arts, confirmed her joining via social media. They put out a series of images, with the caption: “The beautiful and talented @Sai_Pallavi92 joins the voyage of #NC23. Pre-production in full swing. Shoot begins soon (sic.)”

This would be the second collaboration between the Custody actor and the Premam actress, with the 2021 musical romantic-drama Love Story being the first. The film was helmed by Sekhar Kammula and had Devayani, Rajeev Kanakala, Uttej and Easwari Rao in prominent roles. The film was a box office success with Chay and Sai Pallavi both being praised for their performances.

NC23’s journey so far

NC23, which marks the third collaboration between the Majili actor and the director, is reportedly in its pre-production stage. The film is also reportedly based on true events. Earlier, the duo had also visited the village of K Matchilesam in Srikakulam as part of their preparations, as well. They met the fishermen of the region, to learn more about their land, lifestyle and culture. According to reports, Naga Chaitanya’s character is a young man belonging to a fishermen’s community from a small town in Andhra Pradesh.

The Yuddham Sharanam actor had spoken about the film earlier, saying that he was excited for it as soon as he heard the script. Additionally, he also mentioned that the preparations for the film helped him understand the lifestyle and body language of the fishermen, as well as the texture of the village.

What’s next for Naga Chaitanya

Apart from NC23, the Savyasachi actor is also set to make his web series debut in the supernatural horror series Dootha. The series, helmed by Vikram Kumar, features an ensemble cast including Parvathy Thiruvothu, Prachi Desai, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and more.

What’s next for Sai Pallavi

The Premam actress was last seen in the 2022 legal drama film Gargi, which had Gautham Ramachandran at its helm.The actress would also be seen in Sivakarthikeyan’s next film, tentatively titled SK21. The film is helmed by Rajkumar Periasamy, and is reportedly a biographic drama.

