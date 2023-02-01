It's official: Samantha Ruth Prabhu joins Varun Dhawan for Raj and DK's Citadel India; Says it's 'homecoming'
After a long wait Yashoda actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has finally joined Varun Dhawan for Raj and DK's Citadel India. Here is what the diva has to say about her Bollywood debut.
After spreading her magic in the South, Yashoda actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to make her mark in Bollywood. The diva has joined Varun Dhawan for Raj and DK's Citadel India. Sharing the exciting news, she wrote on Instagram, "the mission is on...we have started rolling for the Indian installment of Citadel."
Check out the post below:
About The Author
A post-graduate in journalism, Prachi is a movie buff whose every thought is inspired by the silver screen. She is so...Read more
Advertisement
Credits: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!