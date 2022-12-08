It's official: Shivarajkumar joins Dhanush starrer Captain Miller; Fans comment 'Biggest blockbuster loading'

Versatile actor Dhanush is working on Arun Matheshwaran's directorial Captain Miller. The project has been making headlines since the announcement and the newest update on the much-anticipated project is that Sandalwood star Shivarajkumar has joined the cast of the movie. The buzz that the actor will be playing a crucial role in the film was doing rounds for some time, and now officially welcoming him on board the cast, the makers, Sathya Jyothi Films wrote on Twitter, "We are honoured in Welcoming the Legendary superstar, Karunada Chakravarthy @NimmaShivanna to the world of #CaptainMiller."

Recently, speaking during a media interaction, Shivarajkumar revealed that he will be seen as Dhanush's elder brother in Captain Miller. The film's cast also includes Priyanka Arul Mohan and Sundeep Kishan in pivotal roles, along with others.

About Captain Miller

Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan are backing the project, while G. Saravanan and Sai Siddharth are co-producing it. Sathya Jyothi Films T.G. Thyagarajan is presenting the movie which is billed to be an action-adventure drama. The film has been set against the backdrop of the Independence period era.

Now, coming to the film's technical crew, Shreyaas Krishna is a part of the team as the cinematographer, while Nagooran is the editor. Music composer GV Prakash has rendered the songs and background score for the movie.

Jailer

Furthermore, Shivarajkumar will also be seen alongside superstar Rajnikanth in the forthcoming Tamil action comedy named Jailer. Made under the direction of filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar, the action entertainer will also have Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vinayakan, and Vasanth Ravi in key roles. Although, the leading lady of the film has not been announced yet.

Dhanush's upcoming movies

Dhanush's lineup further includes Venky Atluri's bilingual film Vaathi/ Sir, and The Gray Man 2.

