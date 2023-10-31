It’s official: Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo success event to take place on November 1st; cast and crew to be present

Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj has been a massive success. The film hit the silver screen on October 19th and has garnered positive reviews from both critics as well as fans, especially for the performances by the actors, and the music in the film.

The film presented Thalapathy Vijay in an angle never seen before and provided fans with something they were eagerly waiting for. The fans were also praising the Mersal actor’s chemistry with Trisha, a combo that had gained a fan following due to their previous outings, including Ghilli, Thirupaachi, and more.

Leo success event to take place on November 1st

It was recently reported that the film’s success event will be taking place in Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. In the latest update, the makers of the film have taken to social media to announce that the event will take place on November 1st. They also shared a small promo video for the upcoming event. It was also mentioned that the entire cast and crew from the film will be present at the event. The makers also subtly addressed the film’s missed audio launch event, saying they won’t miss the target this time.

Check out the post shared by the producers:

More about Leo

Leo is the fifth directorial venture of Lokesh Kanagaraj and features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mathew Thomas, Priya Anand, George Maryan, and many more, apart from Vijay and Trisha. The music for the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, marking his second collaboration with the helmer after Master and Vikram.

Leo is also the third installment in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe or the LCU. The Universe already consists of the 2019 film Kaithi, with Karthi in the lead, and the 2022 film Vikram, which has Kamal Haasan in the lead. Fahadh Faasil and Suriya also play prominent roles in the Universe.

The film has been bankrolled by SS Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palanisamy under the banner of Seven Screen Studio. The camera for the film has been cranked by veteran cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa, while the editing department has been handled by Philomin Raj, a frequent collaborator of Lokesh Kanagaraj.

