It's OFFICIAL: Thalapathy Vijay's next with Venkat Prabhu; Thalapathy 68 to have Yuvan Shankar Raja's music

Thalapathy Vijay's 68th film has piqued the interest of moviegoers as he will be teaming up with director Venkat Prabhu for his next. Finally, the wait is over and an official announcement about Thalapathy 68 is out by the man himself, Vijay. After Leo, he will begin his next project with Venkat Prabhu.

The film will be backed by AGS Entertainment with music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. "Cast and crew, title announcement and other updates will be released by the production team officially, in due time," read an official statement released by the maker of Thalapathy 68.

Thalapathy 68 will be made on a grand scale and will be directed by Venkat Prabhu. Archana Kalpathi will be the Creative Producer for the film.

After 'Bigil', this is Vijay's second collaboration with AGS Entertainment. "Thalapathy68 is going to be an entertainer that will be loved across all audiences. It will boast of the best technicians of global standards and the highest production values," makers wrote in a statement.

Thalapathy 68 will be directed by Venkat Prabhu with music by Yuvan Shankar Raja

Check out the official statement on Thalapathy 68

ALSO READ: EXCLUSVIE: Sanjay Dutt to play Thalapathy Vijay’s father in Leo; Lokesh Kanagaraj gives it a gangster turn