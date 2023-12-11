It's official: Varun Tej Konidela's power-packed Operation Valentine to release on THIS date

Varun Tej Konidela and Manushi Chhillar starrer film Operation Valentine was set to release initially on December 8th, 2023. However, due to pending work in post-production, the makers announced the postponement of the film to a later date.

Now, the makers of Operation Valentine themselves have announced the latest release date. The makers dropped a mission briefing motion poster, which contained the latest release date of the film, confirmed as February 16th, 2024.

Sharing the official motion teaser on their official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the makers wrote, “The power-packed #MissionBriefing Motion Teaser is here. Feel the might of the Indian Air Force. #OperationValentine In Cinemas from 16th February 2024 in Hindi & Telugu. Teaser launching soon!”

Check out the official motion teaser of Operation Valentine

The earlier postponement of the Tollywood icon’s film had come as a sudden surprise for many, with makers only announcing the postponement a couple of days before the earlier announced date.

The film is said to be a cinematic treat that features Ghani actor Varun Tej Konidela making his much-anticipated Hindi film debut, taking on the role of an Indian Air Force pilot. Alongside him, the gorgeous Manushi Chhillar was expected to be seen as a radar officer in the film.

Operation Valentine is shot in both Hindi and Telugu; the film had earlier promised to deliver a spectacular cinematic experience with its grand scale and high-octane action sequences. The film, directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, is expected to be a spectacle in theaters, with the story being inspired by real-life events.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are currently enjoying their honeymoon in London after getting married about a month ago. After tying the knot on November 1 in Tuscany, Italy, followed by receptions in Hyderabad and Dehradun, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are finally spending some time together with each other.

Lavanya Tripathi earlier took it to her Instagram stories to share glimpses of their London adventure. A video showcasing the stunning ice sculptures at the Winter Wonderland and another photo, clicked by Varun Tej, featured him enjoying an ice cream, further enhancing the romantic atmosphere.

