It's SHOW TIME- Allu Arjun begins Pushpa 2 shoot with Cinematographer Miroslaw Kuba Brozek

The celebrated star will reprise his character Pushpa Raj in the Sukumar directorial, which will also feature Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead Srivalli. Apart from Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil will also reprise his character Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat in the movie.

The wait is finally over! After much delay, the sequel to the popular Pushpa franchise, Pushpa: The Rule has finally gone on the floors. A picture of the protagonist Allu Arjun with Cinematographer Miroslaw Kuba Brozek on the set has surfaced on social media. While Brozek is explaining something to AA, the actor is seen listening to him very keenly.

The excitement for Pushpa: The Rise

Movie buffs are looking forward to the sequel ever since it was announced, and the excitement has only increased with each passing day. While promoting her primary Bollywood venture Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta, Rashmika Mandanna opened up on Pushpa 2 during an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla. She was quoted saying, “It is going to start once Goodbye releases, very soon. It is going to be better this time. Better and bigger.”

Meanwhile, in another exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Allu Arjun revealed that he is extremely thrilled about Pushpa 2. The actor said, “Genuinely I’m very charged up. I am very enthusiastic to shoot it because I believe that we can give much more in part 2. Now they have set the base with part 1 and we have an amazing opportunity to explore the best in part 2, we all are in a mindset to give our best."

The highly-awaited project commenced work after a Mahurat pooja some time back.

However, after Pushpa: The Rise, Allu Arjun has not confirmed his next film yet.

