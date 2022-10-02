It's 'Work Mode ON' for Pawan Kalyan as he attends pre-schedule workshop of Hari Hara Veera Mallu- PICS
A few pictures from the pre-schedule workshop from Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu have made it to social media, check them out.
The fans of Pawan Kalyan are counting the days to witness the Power Star on the big screens yet again in the mass entertainer Hari Hara Veera Mallu. As the shoot for the film is currently in progress, the makers conducted a pre-schedule workshop with the cast and crew of the movie. The photographs from the workshop are doing rounds on social media. The Jalsa star is deep in discussion with the team in these photos.
Previously, the makers unveiled a special glimpse from Hari Hara Veera Mallu, titled Power Glance. The preview was out on Pawan Kalyan's 50th birthday on 2nd September. The clip gives the movie buffs insight into the bravery of the notorious warrior. Posting the glimpse on social media, director Krish Jagarlamudi wrote, "#PowerGlance ~ Guts & Glory of #HariHaraVeeraMallu Sri @PawanKalyan garu. Happy birthday to a genuine leader and a remarkable person! Have a great year ahead sir.'
Check out the pictures below:
The film marks the primary collaboration between the director and the actor. Produced by Mega Surya Production, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is billed to be an action-adventure drama. The movie is set in the 17th century against the backdrop of the Mughal Empire. With Pawan Kalyan in the titular role, the venture will further see Nidhhi Agerwal and Arjun Rampal in prominent roles, along with the rest.
The music for the movie has been provided by Baahubali composer M. M. Keeravani, while Gnana Shekar V.S. has looked after the camera work. Meanwhile, Praveen K. L. is on board the team as the editor. The drama will be out in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. Hari Hara Veera Mallu will be released in the theatres on 30th March 2023.
