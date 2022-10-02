It's 'Work Mode ON' for Pawan Kalyan as he attends pre-schedule workshop of Hari Hara Veera Mallu- PICS

The fans of Pawan Kalyan are counting the days to witness the Power Star on the big screens yet again in the mass entertainer Hari Hara Veera Mallu. As the shoot for the film is currently in progress, the makers conducted a pre-schedule workshop with the cast and crew of the movie. The photographs from the workshop are doing rounds on social media. The Jalsa star is deep in discussion with the team in these photos.

Previously, the makers unveiled a special glimpse from Hari Hara Veera Mallu, titled Power Glance. The preview was out on Pawan Kalyan's 50th birthday on 2nd September. The clip gives the movie buffs insight into the bravery of the notorious warrior. Posting the glimpse on social media, director Krish Jagarlamudi wrote, "#PowerGlance ~ Guts & Glory of #HariHaraVeeraMallu Sri @PawanKalyan garu. Happy birthday to a genuine leader and a remarkable person! Have a great year ahead sir.'