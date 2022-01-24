It's a wrap up for Nani & Nazriya Nazim's film Ante Sundaraniki; Actor shares a goodbye video from sets

Nani is all set to yet again entertain fans with another interesting film titled Ante Sundaraniki, co-starring Nazriya Nazim as the female lead. The film, which has raised curiosity and excitement among audiences because of its comedy and iniquity, has been wrapped up. Yes, it is a wrap up for Nani starrer and he shared a goodbye video from sets. The actor looks super happy and called it a rollercoaster ride.

Nani took to Twitter and shared a video from the sets of Ante Sundaraniki with the crew as they pack up the movie. The crew and Nani can be seen yelling in happiness as the director announced the movie's pack up. The actor captioned the video as, "It’s a wrap for the roller coaster movie of the year Heart suit#AnteSundaraniki."

According to reports, the last schedule of Ante Sundaraniki took place in Maldives. It was 25 days schedule and Nazriya reportedly joined too.

The makers recently shared a video to introduce Nani's character in the movie. He plays the role 'K.P.V.S.S.P.R Sundara Prasad and can be seen filling the ears of everyone with his Sanskrit. The actor's traditional look in the movie has also caught a lot of attention about what could be in the store.

Ante Sundaraniki is helmed by Vivek Athreya. Jointly Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers, Ante Sundaraniki also stars Harsha Vardhan, Suhas, Nadhiya and Rahul Ramakrishna playing pivotal roles. The score for the film has been composed by Vivek Sagar.

