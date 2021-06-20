It's a wrap: Nithiin and team complete filming of Andhadhun's Telugu remake Maestro

The team has shot scenes involving Nithiin and Tamannaah Bhatia which are going to be the most crucial sequences of the film.

Tollywood star Nithiin’s 30th film Maestro directed by Merlapaka Gandhi is one of the much-awaited films that audience is eagerly looking forward to. The final shooting schedule of Maestro was commenced a few days ago in Hyderabad. It was the first Telugu film to kickstart the shoot amidst the second wave of pandemic and finally, makers have finally wrapped up the shoot. The team has shot scenes involving Nithiin and Tamannaah Bhatia which are going to be the most crucial sequences of the film. Post-production works are underway. Nabha Natesh has paired opposite Nithiin in the Hindi film Andhadhun's Telugu remake.

The film’s first look poster and teaser got an overwhelming response and moviegoers can't keep calm to know what's in store for them. Mahati Swara Sagar who gave a chartbuster album for Bheeshma is working for the second time with Nithiin. N Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy are producing the film under Shreshth Movies Banner, while Rajkumar Akella is presenting it. The film has cinematography by J Yuvraj. Maestro also has Naresh, Jishhusen Gupta, Sreemukhi, Ananya, Harshavardhan, Rachha Ravi, Mangli, Srinivas Reddy in supporting roles.

The original Andhadhun was directed by Sriram Raghavan and it featured Ayushmann, Radhika Apte and in lead roles. The film has won three National Film Awards: Best Feature Film in Hindi, Best Actor for Khurrana, and Best Screenplay.

It remains to see if the Telugu version of the film managed to live up to audiences' expectations.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×