PICS: Samantha, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi celebrate as they wrap up Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal shoot

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi will soon appear on the big screens with Vignesh Shivan's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The latest update about the project is that the makers have wrapped up the shoot for the upcoming rom-com.

Sharing the exciting news on Instagram, Samantha shared a few pics from the wrap-up celebration and wrote, "Can’t wait for you’ll to laugh till your tummies hurt and then just a little bit more !!" Samantha will be seen as Khatija in the movie, while her co-star Nayanthara will essay the role of Kanmani Ganguly. These two are the new BFFs in the making. The lady superstar recently presented a pair of statement earrings to the Yashoda actress. The gift was accompanied by a note, "Dear Khatija...with love Kanmani". Sharing a still of the surprise, the Shaakuntalam actress wrote, "Thank you darling Nayan."

A dream cast of Samantha, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen on the big screens soon. Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal has been financed by Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studios and has cinematography by S. R. Kathir. The project's editing has been taken care of by A. Sreekar Prasad.

Furthermore, Samantha is currently busy shooting for her upcoming pan-Indian thriller, Yashoda, directed by filmmaker duo Hari and Harish. The film also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan in crucial roles. Her other ventures include Gunasekhar's mythological flick, Shaakuntalam, and the Hollywood film, Arrangement of Love. Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Samantha has joined Varun Dhawan for Russo Brothers’ Citadel.

