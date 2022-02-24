Jaan Hai Meri: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's chemistry looks magical in teaser song from Radhe Shyam

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde are currently gearing up for Radha Krishna Kumar’s periodic drama Radhe Shyam. Before the film reaches the silver screen on 11 March, the makers have released the promo of another melodious track from the flick. The song titled ‘Jaan Hai Meri’ features the two leads sharing a romantic tale in the backdrop of rain.

Yesterday, Prabhas took to Instagram and intimated that another exciting number from Radhe Shyam is coming soon. The post read, “A special video song from #RadheShyam coming your way”. The song poster has the actor standing in what looks like a church. He glances down at a young child and hands a heart-shaped balloon to her.

Check out the song promo below:

The other songs from Radhe Shyam, Aashiqui Aa Gayi, Soch Liya, and Udd Jaa Parindey have made quite an impression with the music lovers and they will definitely be looking forward to the new song from the Prabhas's next. The songs for the film have been composed by Justin Prabhakaran

The science-fiction drama also stars Bhagyashree, Krishnam Raju, Sachin Khedekar, and Priyadarshi in pivotal roles. Backed by UV Creations, Gopi Krishna Movies, and T-Series, the film is set in 1970s Europe and has a certain old country charm to it. The cinematography has been handled by Manoj Paramahamsa.