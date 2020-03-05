Jaan: Pooja Hegde to essay a princess in the Prabhas starrer? Find Out

The latest update on the film Jaan is that Pooja Hegde will be essaying the role of a princess.

The upcoming south drama which is tentatively titled Jaan will have Baahubali star Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead. The latest update on the film Jaan is that Pooja Hegde will be essaying the role of a princess. News reports suggest that the film will be a period drama. There is no confirmation yet from the makers of the film about the character that the Ala Vaikunthapurramloo actress will be playing. But, the news of Pooja Hegde essaying the role of a princess has got the fans very excited and curious about the film.

The Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The latest news reports suggest that the cast and crew of the film flew to Europe for the latest schedule of the film. The news reports add that the film is a romance drama set in the historical period. The fans and film audience are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the big screen. More so, the fans are curious to see the sizzling chemistry between the lead pair. The Gaddalakonda Ganesh actress Pooja Hegde got a lot of praise and appreciation for her role in the recently released Allu Arjun starrer, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo.

Check out the trailer of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo:

The audience members loved every bit of the Trivikram Srinivas directorial. The fans are also looking forward to seeing the first look of Jaan. The makers of the south flick Jaan are hoping to finish the shoot of the film by the month of August. The film, Jaan will reportedly hit the big screen on the eve of Dusshera.

(ALSO READ: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Jaan UPDATE: Baahubali actor to be seen in a new look for a flashback scene?)

Read More