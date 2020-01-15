Jaanu actor Sharwanand on working with Samantha Akkineni: She is one of the best artistes

Sharwanand is sharing screen space with Samantha Akkineni in Jaanu which is Telugu remake of Tamil blockbuster 96. Read on to know more.

Sharwanand is gearing up for his next release, Jaanu. In the movie, he is sharing screen space with none other than Samantha Akkineni. A few days ago, the makers unveiled the teaser of the movie and it has been receiving rave reviews. And now, in an interview with Times of India, the actor opened up about Jaanu, his other projects and working with Samantha. He said that for him, 2020 is going to be big year as he is working on three exciting projects. While talking about Jaanu, he said that it is a Telugu remake of Tamil blockbuster 96. "It’s a beautiful love story of two high school sweethearts from the batch of 1996, who run into each other at a reunion after over two decades. Samantha plays the female lead in the movie and acting with her was an incredible experience. She is one of the best artistes in the business today."

He also added about his another project which is Tamil-Telugu bilingual, that revolves around time travel. In the movie, Ritu Varma is playing the female lead in the romantic fantasy. He later talked about his third project, Sreekaram which is a family entertainer and in the same, he is playing the role of a farmer.

He shared, "The films raise some pertinent questions. Why can’t a farmer’s son be a farmer? Why aren’t we proud of being called a farmer? Why are farmers looked down upon while we celebrate engineers and doctors? The film will definitely make everyone think."

In the same interview, he also revealed that on the occasion of Sankranthi, he is planning to chill with friends and family and watch the two big festival releases i.e. Sarileru Neekevaru and Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. What are your views on the same? Are you excited about Jaanu? Let us know in the comment section below.

