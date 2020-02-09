Jaanu actress Samantha Akkineni blushes as fan blesses her to have baby soon and it’s UNMISSABLE; Watch Video

Samantha Akkineni, who is basking in the success of her recent release Jaanu, received a special blessing from a fan and the actress’ reaction is winning hearts.

Samantha Akkineni is one of the A-lister actresses in the South Indian Film industry and is currently on top of her game at the moment. The diva has been winning hearts with her stupendous performances in her movies and we can never get enough of her panache both off and on screen. Besides, the Super Deluxe actress’ oh so perfect love story with husband Naga Chaitanya also make us skip a heartbeat as the two never fails to give major couple goals.

While Samantha is making the most of her personal and professional life, she recently received a heartwarming wish from a fan which left her blushing with happiness. This happened after the diva visited Tirupati temple to seek blessings for her recently released movie Jaanu. Dressed in a magenta coloured kurta with yellow print, Samantha looked ravishing. Soon, she was surrounded by fans who were seen making an attempt to shake hands with Samantha. Amid these, a fan blessed Samantha for having a baby soon. The wish left the Rangasthalam actress blushing and smiling.

Take a look at Samantha Akkineni’s video:

To note, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot on October 7, 2017 and are enjoying their blissful married life to the most. Meanwhile, the diva is currently basking in the success of Jaanu. Also starring Sharwanand in the lead, Jaanu happens to be the remake of Tamil romantic drama ’96. Released on February 7, 2002, the C. Prem Kumar directorial has opened to rave reviews from the audience so far.

Read More