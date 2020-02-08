Jaanu Box Office Collection Day 1: Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand starrer is off to a good start

Jaanu Box Office Collection Day 1: According to trade pundits, Jaanu, which has Samantha and Shrawanand in lead roles, has received a decent start in the Telugu state of Andhra Pradesh.

Jaanu, which has Samantha and Shrawanand in lead roles, was released yesterday. Trade pundits predict a good starte for the movie given that the film was released near weekend. Apparently, the film had a good start in Nizzam and theaters across the Telugu state of Andhra Pradesh gave a decent start for the movie. The film opened to huge positive reviews on Twitter. Jaanu is a Telugu remake of megahit Tamil movie 96, which had Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha in the lead role.

With the Twitter review, it appears that the makers have made a truthful attempt to recreate 96. The film was Directed by C Prem Kumar, who directed the original version too. While it was bankrolled by Dil Raju, Govind Vasantha scored music for the film and the editing was done by Praveen KL. Apart from the lead cast Samantha and Shrawanand, the film also has Gouri G Kishan, who also appeared in the movie’s Tamil version too, as a young Jaanu. Varsha Bollamma, Vennela Kishore, Saranya Pradeep and Raghu Babu played other supporting roles in the film.

Meanwhile, Samantha and the other cast and crew members have been participating promotional events in the film. Talking about her role in the film, Samantha mentioned in a Tweet that she tried her best not to imitate Trisha in 96. She stated that though she loved Trisha’s performance in 96, she wanted her role in Jaanu to be unique.

