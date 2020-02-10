Jaanu film producer Dil Raju to get married again? Find Out

According to media reports, Dil Raju might marry again and the producer has decided to take this step after his friends and well-wishers in the industry advised him to do so.
National Award-winning Indian film producer and distributor, Dil Raju has hit the headlines over rumours of him getting married again. According to media reports, Dil Raju might marry again and the producer has decided to take this step after his friends and well-wishers in the industry advised him to do so. However, there is no official word regarding the same from the producer himself. Dil Raju's partner is said to be from the Brahmin community and has no connection from the film industry. The producer's only daughter got married and since then, he has been living his life alone. Dil Raju's first wife passed away a few years ago. 

Over the years, Dil Raju has produced a lot of films. He has produced successful films such as Dil, Arya, Bhadra, Bommarillu, Parugu, Kotha Bangaru Lokam, Brindavanam, Mr Perfect, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Yevadu, Sathamanam Bhavati among many. In 2016, he received the Andhra Pradesh state Nagi Reddy-Chakrapani National Award for his contributions to popular cinema.

His recently released film, Jaanu starring Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanad has hit the right chord with the audience. The film is not only receiving good response from the audience and critics alike but is also minting numbers at the box office. Jaanu is the remake of Tamil film 96. The film starred Trisha and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. 

