Jaanu: New song Oohale from Samantha Akkineni & Sharwanand's film is winning hearts with its profound lyrics

The film titled, Jaanu is the Telugu remake of Trisha Krishnan and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Tamil flick called '96. The south drama is helmed by director C Prem Kumar.

The latest song from the south film Jaanu is out now. The film will see south siren Samantha Akkineni and actor Sharwanand in the lead. The teaser of film was released some time back and the fans could not stop appreciating the film's teaser. The film sees the brewing romance between the lead stars of the film. The makers of the south drama, Jaanu also released the first single of the film called Pranam.

Now, the latest single from the film, Jaanu has been released and it is winning the hearts of the fans and music lovers in the country with it soulful tunes, and profound lyrics. The fans have been waiting for the film's latest single and with Oohale, the wait seems to be over now. The film Jaanu is helmed by director C Prem Kumar. This film happens to be one of the most awaited films from the south film industry it sees Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand powerful chemistry. The teaser of Jaanu has already generated a lot of interest and intrigue among the fans and film audience about the south drama.

The film which is set to be a romantic flick, will see how the lead characters are drawn to each other and then separated by fate. The new song captures the mood of the film very correctly. Oohale is sung by Chinmayi Sripaada and Govind Vasantha, who is also the film's music director.

