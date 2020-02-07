Jaanu: Samantha Akkineni receives roaring applause on her entry from the fans at a cinema hall

Samantha Akkineni enjoys a huge fanbase and here's proof! Recently, a fan shared a video of the crowd at a cinema hall cheering for the actress as she appeared on the screen in Jaanu.

Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand starrer Jaanu hit the multiplexes today. Going by the value of the leading actors, the film was expected to open big and receive critical acclaim. Jaanu came in the buzz ever since director C. Prem Kumar announced the film. The Telugu romantic drama is a remake of megahit Tamil movie 96 starring Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha in the lead. Keeping up to the benchmark set by the Vijay and Trisha, Samantha and Sharwanand too have done a great job.

It wouldn't be wrong to say that Samantha Akkineni enjoys a huge fanbase. The actress has been a part of a number of blockbuster hits and has emerged as one of the leading stars in the Telugu film industry. She is one of the most desirable actresses in Tollywood and here's proof! As her film Jaanu released across cinema halls today, her fans couldn't stop gushing. Just a while ago, one of her ardent followers shared a video on social media where we find the crowd cheering for Samantha on her entry in Jaanu. The actress received roaring applause from the audience the moment she appeared on the screen. Check it out:

Bankrolled by Dil Raju under his production house Sri Venkateswara Creations, Jaanu brings Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand on the screen for the first time. The film also stars Vennela Kishore, Raghu Babu, Varsha Bollamma and Saranya Pradeep as the supporting cast. While Sharwanand aka Ram and Samantha Akkineni aka Jaanu are the heart of the romantic drama, the supporting star ensemble completes the film.

Also Read: Jaanu Twitter review: Here’s what netizens have to say about the Samantha and Shrawanad starrer

Credits :Twitter

Read More