Jaanu: Samantha Akkineni & Sharwanand starrer to release its trailer today at THIS time; Find Out

The upcoming film Jaanu starring Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand in the lead will release its trailer today at 5 PM. The film Jaanu is a Telugu remake of the south flick titled 96. The south drama 96 starring the gorgeous diva Trisha Krishnan and makkal selvan Vijay Sethupathi. The film 96 was a mega blockbuster, and did smashing business at the box office. Now, the film is being made in Telugu with Samantha Akkineni and south actor Sharwanand. This is one of the most awaited film of the south film industry. The fans and film audience have been eagerly waiting to watch the film on the big screen.

The makers of Jaanu have released two singles from the south romance drama. The songs namely, Oohale and Pranam are already proving to be favourites among the fans and music lovers across the country. The song, Oohale is sung by Chinmayi Sripaada and Govind Vasantha. The much-awaited south film Jaanu is helmed by C Prem Kumar. The film will release on the big screen on February 7. The film audience are now looking forward to the highly anticipated trailer of the Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand starrer.

The original film 96 got a lot of appreciation to its lead pair, Trisha Krishnan and Sanga Thamizhan actor Vijay Sethupathi. The picture of the female lead of 96 had gone viral. Trisha Krishnan had recently tweeted about how a simple outfit went viral. The actress got tremendous response for her brilliant performance for her role in 96.

