Jaanu Song Life of Ram Out: Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand share the track's video; Check it out

Samantha and Sharwanand starrer Jaanu is all set to hit the big screens on February 7, 2020. Now, the makers have released a video song from the movie, Life of Ram. In the original version 96, the song was a huge hit. Jaanu is a Telugu remake of Tamil movie 96, which had Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha in the lead roles. Yesterday, the makers released a set of new promos in which they showed us glimpses of the high school love story.

When the teaser of Jaanu was released, it took the internet by storm. The heart melting love story, which narrated a beautiful and heart breaking love story, was remade in Kannada too. Producer Dil Raju had purchased the remake rights of 96.