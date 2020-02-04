Jaanu Song Life of Ram Out: Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand share the track's video; Check it out
Samantha and Sharwanand starrer Jaanu is all set to hit the big screens on February 7, 2020. Now, the makers have released a video song from the movie, Life of Ram. In the original version 96, the song was a huge hit. Jaanu is a Telugu remake of Tamil movie 96, which had Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha in the lead roles. Yesterday, the makers released a set of new promos in which they showed us glimpses of the high school love story.
When the teaser of Jaanu was released, it took the internet by storm. The heart melting love story, which narrated a beautiful and heart breaking love story, was remade in Kannada too. Producer Dil Raju had purchased the remake rights of 96.
#JAANU Grand Release Event Tomorrow, 5PM Onwards at Sir CR Reddy Convention Hall, AU Siripuram, Vizag.
Avail Passes here: https://t.co/rEf2yKSg1E #Sharwanand @Samanthaprabhu2 @SVC_Official @Premkumar1710 @Govind_Vasantha #JMahendiran @CinemaInMyGenes #JaanuFromFeb7th pic.twitter.com/9uVlVzQamf
— BARaju (@baraju_SuperHit) February 3, 2020
The pre-release event of Jaanu took place last month in Hyderabad and it was a grand affair and fans flocked to the venue. Speaking during the event, Samantha had revealed that she initially rejected the film when she was approached by producer Dil Raju to play her part. When she was approached for the second time for the same role, she considered it and eventually agreed to play the role. Going by the promos and trailer, it can be said that music director Govind Vasantha has kept up the genre by composing unbelievable tunes for Jaanu.
Add new comment