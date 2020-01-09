Jaanu Teaser: Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand to unveil the first teaser today

The makers of Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand starrer Jaanu are set to unveil the first teaser of the film today. Jaanu is the Telugu remake of Trisha Krishnan and Vijay Sethupathi's Tamil film 96.
After releasing the first poster, the makers of Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand starrer Jaanu are set to unveil the first teaser of the film today. Jaanu is the Telugu remake of Trisha Krishnan and Vijay Sethupathi's Tamil film 96. The first teaser of Jaanu will be out today, January 9, 2020, at 5 PM and fans can't keep calm. After her last film Oh! Baby, Samantha Akkineni's fans can't wait to know what's in the stores next. Announcing about Jaanu's teaser, the makers tweeted, "The season of love begins tomorrow! Teaser of #Sharwanand & @Samanthaprabhu2 -starrer #Jaanu at 5pm." 

On the other hand, Samantha Akkineni wrote, "Are you ready ?.. For those of you who want to be carried away to your happy place .. that moment from your past that defined your entire life ... that moment that can inspire you and break your heart at the same time." C Prem Kumar, who wrote and directed 96, has also helmed the Telugu remake.  Music composer Govind Vasantha is marking his debut in the Telugu industry with this flick. The Dil Raju production is expected to release in Summer.

According to media reports, director C Prem Kumar has made a few changes in the script for the Telugu audience. Meanwhile, Samantha's first poster from the film is yet to be out but a new poster featuring Sharwanand sees him all alone in the middle of the dessert. The major part of Jaanu has been shot in Hyderabad, Maldives and Kenya. The Samantha Akkineni starrer is currently in the pre-production stage. The story of 96 revolved around high-school romance.

