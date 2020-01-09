Jaanu Teaser: Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand's love story is an ode to friendship, heartbreak and memories

Being helmed by Prem Kumar, the Telugu remake Jaanu stars Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand in the lead roles. After releasing the first poster of the film yesterday, finally, the makers have unveiled the much-awaited first teaser of Jaanu.

Director Prem Kumar’s directorial debut, 96, starring Trisha Krishnan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles had released in 2018 and it was well-received by the audience. The romantic drama opened to a positive response from the audience and critics alike. Now, the 2018 Tamil hit is being remade in Telugu and it's titled Jaanu. Being helmed by Prem Kumar, the Telugu remake Jaanu stars Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand in the lead roles. After releasing the first poster of the film yesterday, finally, the makers have unveiled the much-awaited first teaser of Jaanu.

The teaser looks amazing and will take you on a trip down memory lane. The romantic drama will leave Tamil audience nostalgia. The story of the film revolves around a photographer, who gets nostalgic after he visits his school in his hometown. During a reunion with his classmates, he meets his childhood sweetheart, played by Samantha. Jaanu is an ode to unconditional love of the two amazing and beautiful people. The teaser is all about friendship, love, heartbreak and memories and it's has been beautifully shown in 1.24 seconds clip. Majili, Super Deluxe, Oh! Baby and now Jaanu, Sam has been setting a huge benchmark. According to reports, the makers of Jaanu have made a few changes in the script to go along with the taste of Telugu audience.

The makers of the film have retained music composer Govind Vasantha from original in Telugu as well. Reportedly, Gouri Kishan is playing the younger version of Samantha Akkineni in the film.

Earlier, sharing about the film, Samantha Akkineni took to Instagram and wrote, "And its a wrap !! Another special film and a role that has challenged me to be better than I was yesterday... Thankyou to my director Prem and costar Sharwanand for being a dream team #Janu .. living my best life. Grateful always. (sic)"

