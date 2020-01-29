Jaanu TRAILER OUT: Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand's cute chemistry in this poetic love story is magical

Jaanu trailer featuring Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand is out and it showcases a beautiful love story. This 96 remake is helmed by director C Prem Kumar.

Prem Kumar’s directorial debut film, 96, starring Trisha Krishnan and Vijay Sethupathi showcased a beautiful love story. The film, which released in 2018 is now being remade in Telugu starring Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand in the lead roles. Titled Jaanu in Telugu, the upcoming film is the talk of the town since its inception. The first teaser of the film had set high expectations among the moviegoers and now, the makers have released the first trailer of the film. Jaanu trailer featuring Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand is out and it showcases a beautiful love story.

The trailer starts with Sharwanand revisiting his school and how he recollects every bit of it. During a reunion with his classmates, he meets his childhood sweetheart, played by Samantha. From the background score to unconventional chemistry between the lead actor, Jaanu trailer looks gripping and beautiful. Jaanu is helmed by director C Prem Kumar. Samantha Akkineni is known for portraying strong characters onscreen and with Jaanu, looks like she is set to impress us yet again. 2020 has definitely started on a good note for the South beauty and it remains to see Jaanu manages to live up to audience expectations.

Meanwhile, the makers have released two melodious track from the film, Pranam and Oohale. Both songs have received a positive response from the audience on social media.

What do you think about Jaanu trailer? Let us know in the comment section below.

Also Read: Jaanu: New song Oohale from Samantha Akkineni & Sharwanand's film is winning hearts with its profound lyrics

The makers of the film have retained music composer Govind Vasantha from original in Telugu as well. Gouri Kishan is playing the younger version of Samantha Akkineni in the film. Jaanu is been bankrolled by Dil Raju under his production house Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film is releasing worldwide on February 7th.

Credits :YouTube

Read More