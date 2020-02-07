Jaanu Twitter review: Here’s what netizens have to say about the Samantha and Shrawanad starrer

Samantha and Sharwanand starrer Jaanu hit the big screens today. The film is a Tollywood remake of Tamil movie 96, which had Trisha and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role.

The most awaited Tollywood film Jaanu, which has Samantha and Shrawanand in the lead role was released today. On the first day of its release, the film opened to huge positive reviews on Twitter. The film is a Telugu remake of megahit Tamil movie 96, which had Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha in the lead role. Just like the teaser, it appears that the makers have made a faithful attempt to recreate 96, going by the Twitter review.

Ahead of the movie’s release, the makers released a number of promos and three songs from the movie. It is to be noted that the song title Life Of Ram became a huge hit and it instantly went viral after it was released.

#JaanuFromToday the best movie... #sharwanand Was excellent.I just seen Ram Character.what a performance.all the scenes are visually blocked in my mind.younger generation shld watch this kind of movies.There Is Only One #Jaanu She Is @trishtrashers Mam Only No One Can Do It pic.twitter.com/ndhcke2pG9 — Rajesh (@Rajesh44599083) February 7, 2020

@Samanthaprabhu2 and #Sharwanand at their best Jessi to #JAANU wahh ..80% houseful in Charlotte,US (People came to theatre upon thunderstorm warnings everywhere) — Arjun Rao (@ArjunRa89307732) February 7, 2020

Sam Sam Sam!!R u listening!!R u seeing what people started saying about d movie n about ur performance!!U reached d ladder called Jaanu wid ur impeccable performance once again! Congratulations!Proud fan feels@Samanthaprabhu2 Magician of Recreating magic #Jaanu — Pramoda Paruchuri (@iampramoda) February 7, 2020

@Samanthaprabhu2 #Jaanu proud to be your fan!!! Jaanu cannot be calculated by it's success or box-office collection.. Jaanu is a memory..a gift from you and sharwa to Telugu audience, which i'll treasure..thanks for Jaanu Sam ticket daachukuntunna na memories bag lo #Samlove pic.twitter.com/GYnVC7VSLA — Aishwarya (@aish_aishu95) February 7, 2020

Watch it for @Samanthaprabhu2. Background score #Jaanu — Telugu Cinema Fan (@cinemababa) February 7, 2020

Directed by C Prem Kumar, who directed the original version too, the film was produced by Dil Raju. Govind Vasantha socred music for the film and the editing was done by Praveen KL. Apart from Samantha and Shrawanand, the film also has Gouri G Kishan, who also appeared in the movie’s Tamil version, Varsha Bollamma, Vennela Kishore, Saranya Pradeep and Raghu Babu in key roles. Talking about her role in the film, Samantha mentioned in a Tweet that she has been taking all efforts to make sure that she does not resemble Trisha in 96. She stated that though she loved Trisha’s performance in 96, she wanted her role in Jaanu to have a uniqueness.

