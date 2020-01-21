Jaanu's First Single Pranam: Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand's song is a soulful melody

After releasing the teaser, the makers of Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand starrer Jaanu have released the first single Pranam. Check it out.

Samantha Akkineni is doing great in her professional space with back to back hits with films like Super Deluxe, Majili and Oh! Baby. The actress is setting a new benchmark with every film and fans are eagerly looking forward to her upcoming movie, Jaanu. Starring Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand in the lead roles, Jaanu is one of the much-awaited films of 2020. Directed by C Prem Kumar, Jaanu is the Telugu remake of Trisha Krishnan and Vijay Sethupathi's Tamil film, 96 The Movie. The makers of the film recently released the first teaser and it received good response on social media. Now, the makers have unveiled the first teaser, Pranam.

Soulfully rendered by Chinmayi Sriparda and Gowtham Bharadwaj, the music of the film is composed by Govind Vasantha. Jaanu is been bankrolled by Dil Raju under his production house Sri Venkateswara Creations. It's a beautiful and soothing song that showcases beautiful moments between the lead actors Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand.

After the teaser release, Samantha Akkineni spoke about how she doesn't want to copy 'the most perfect performance' of Trisha from the film. She said, "Thankyou so much Avad... yes I felt it was important to not try and copy the most perfect performance @trishtrashers .. wouldn’t work .. #Jaanu is not made for comparison only to share an experience that more people deserve to feel."

Thankyou so much Avad... yes I felt it was important to not try and copy the most perfect performance @trishtrashers .. wouldn’t work .. #Jaanu is not made for comparison only to share an experience that more people deserve to feel https://t.co/YUUPOQiEq2 — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) January 10, 2020

Credits :YouTube

