Jabardasth fame Sudigali Sudheer tears up on a TV show as he loses his grandmother to COVID 19

Sudigali Sudheer recently broke into tears as comedian Ramprasad spoke about his grandmother's death on a TV show.

The TV show Jabardasth has made Sudigali Sudheer a household name in the Telugu States. Known for his easy comic timing, the comedian is in the news for a poignant reason. Sudheer recently lost his grandmother to covid-19. Unfortunately for him, he couldn't attend her last rites due to the lockdown.

During a recent episode of Jabardasth, his fellow comedian Auto Ramprasad talked about Sudheer's personal loss, leaving the bereaved artist teary-eyed. As Ramprasad spoke about the demise of his beloved 'avva', Sudheer's eyes welled up. It was a rare occasion when Sudheer, who is otherwise known to be in a cheerful mood, turned emotional.

Several YouTubers have talked about Sudheer's personal loss, while his fans are extending profound condolences on social media.

Sudheer used to be linked up to anchor Rashmi Gautham. But the two are merely good friends and have repeatedly condemned the rumours.

On the film front, the comedian is doing a film titled 'Gaalodu', which is directed by Rajasekhar Reddy Pulicharla. The first look of the same was out today, marking his birthday. Previously, Sudheer headlined a comedy caper titled 'Software Sudheer'. Unlike in his previous feature film, Sudheer is playing a serious role in 'Gaalodu', which loosely translates in English to rogue.

