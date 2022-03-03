Jackets to watches: Here's how Ram Charan takes his every look a notch higher with exquisite accessorises

As we all know, Ram Charan enjoys an enviable fan base for his good looks and powerful on-screen persona. The Rangasthalam actor never misses a moment to win hearts with his dashing personality. He is one of the most fashionable actors, who keep it subtle yet stylish with his every look. The actor is big on accessorising and can't get enough of shoes, jackets, watches, and other basic things that take his outfit a notch higher. Having an eye for the right accessories matters and Ram Charan definitely has. His sartorial choices are worthy of taking notes, and we do not want to miss any opportunity.

Here are a few things from Ram Charan's wardrobe that show he leans towards casual yet statement accessories to stand out with their fashionable outfits:

Jackets:

Winter or Summer, be it any season, Jackets add an oomph to the outfit and Ram Charan definitely understood the assignment. The statement jacket he during the promotions of RRR deserves special mention. Be it the denim jacket he wore at Big Boss 5 Telugu or the purple velvet jacket for RRR promotions, Ram Charan carried it with panache. Not to forget the olive solid jacket he wore at the Mumbai private airport along with his sister, a right jacket can amp up the look.

Shoes:

There is nobody who can pull off any kind of shoes with perfection except Ram Charan. During the RRR promotions, Ram Charan paired black self studded shoes with a velvet jacket and stunned everyone with his subtle yet statement style. He has a wide range of collections, casual sneakers for airports or slip-on shoes for family get together.

Watches:

Not many know that Ram Charan is fond of watches. He has a huge collection of unique and classic luxury timepieces over the years. From Patek Phillipe Nautilus Chronograph watch to Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Grand Prix to Richard Mille watch, Ram Charan's watches define a class and how timeless he is.

Workout gears:

Ram Charan is one of the fittest actors in the South and his six packs abs body is proof of it. The actors never miss the gym and fashion while working out too. Yes, his workout fashion is all about keeping it comfortable yet stylish.

What do you think about Ram Charan's style and like the most about him? Comment and let us know.