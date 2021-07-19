Jacqueline Fernandez on multilingual ‘Vikrant Rona’ & working with Kichcha Sudeep: Its a well etched out role

Jacqueline Fernandez has recently wrapped a song shoot for Vikrant Rona which marks her Kannada film debut.

Jacqueline Fernandez has an interesting lineup of films of diverse genres. Recently the makers of Bhoot Police revealed her character poster from the Horror comedy and she has wrapped up a song shoot for Kichcha Sudeep starrer ‘Vikrant Rona’, which is a much-hyped multilingual venture. She finished the song shoot in Bengaluru. Vikrant Rona marks her debut in the Kannada films. Jacqueline recently spoke about her experience of working with Sudeep to Times of India. She also mentioned how she is happy to be back on the sets after the film production was at a halt during the second wave of COVID 19.

Jacqueline Fernandez spoke about acting alongside Sudeep and said, “At this stage, all I can say is that it’s a well-etched-out role and my character gives a new dimension to the way the story progresses. Sudeep sir is a fantastic actor and to share the screen space with him is an opportunity that doesn’t come by every day.” She further spoke about being in front of the camera after a while and said, “It feels great to do what I love the most. The pandemic came and brought everything to a standstill. Now that we’re all slowly making our way back to the sets and I am glad to start with this film.”

Vikrant Rona director Anup Bhandari spoke about Jacqueline’s casting in the film and said, “The producer suggested her name and we approached her. She heard the graph of the character and was happy to be a part of the project.” Producer Jack Manjunath also shared his view on Jacqueline’s presence in the film. He said, “Her body of work testifies to her being a crowd-puller. Although not much about her role can be revealed at this point, I promise you that her entry spurs a turn of events that will be worth watching out for.”

