Jagamae Sangeetham on OTT: When and where to watch Prakash Raj, Madhubala, Meka Srikanth's musical drama

The much-awaited musical drama Jagamae Sangeetham is set for its OTT release. Starring Prakash Raj, Madhubala, and Meka Srikanth in pivotal roles, the Telugu web series is created and directed by Palnati Surya Pratap.

When and where to watch Jagamae Sangeetham on OTT

The series will premiere on Prime Video from September 4, 2026, and will be available for streaming. It will premiere in Telugu with English subtitles, while a Tamil dub will also be available for audiences across India and internationally.

Cast and crew of Jagamae Sangeetham

Inspired by the Hindi musical series Bandish Bandits, Jagamae Sangeetham features an ensemble cast including Akshay Lagusani, Sushmita Shetty, Suman, Sijju Menon, Shafi, Jhansi, Raghu Babu Yerra, Rocket Raghava, Nagi Jabardasth, Mirchi Kiran, Keshav Deepak, Priyanka Nalkari, Manik Reddy, Prachi Thaker, and Roopa Lakshmi.

About the web series Jagamae Sangeetham

The web series is produced by Sushmita Konidela and written by Vangala Surya Manoj, Shravani Samudrala, and A R Prabhav, while Vishal Chandrasekar has composed the music. Set within the richly layered world of Carnatic music, the story follows Balu, the heir to his grandfather Shastri’s celebrated musical legacy. As family tensions, forgotten secrets and old rivalries resurface, Balu faces a difficult choice between protecting his inherited tradition and finding an artistic identity of his own.

Music serves as more than a backdrop in Jagamae Sangeetham. It becomes the family’s language of devotion, resentment, longing and unresolved emotion. As Balu ventures beyond the boundaries of tradition, the series explores the clash between legacy and individuality, promising an emotional musical journey when it arrives online next month.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz

ALSO READ: Radikaa Sarathkumar praises Vishwanath And Sons star Suriya for film’s success, reveals ‘he went through mental battles’