Jagame Thandhiram to Cold Case: 5 recently released action movies to watch for power packed entertainment

Weekends are about relaxing, ponder, introspect life and take it slow. Here are 5 action south Indian movies to watch for a fun-filled entertainment.

The weekend is here and it is all about entertainment and fun but due to the pandemic and subsequent lockdown, theatres are shut all over India. But don't worry, we got you. We chose the 5 best recently released action movies to make your stay-at-home fun and entertainment-filled. Gather your squad and binge-watch these 5 feel-good action movies all day long. Make sure to grab a tub of popcorn and delish snacks to munch on. From Jagame Thandhiram to Cold Case, five recently released movies to watch on OTT platforms and make your weekend full of action and entertainment

Jagame Thandhiram

Jagame Thandhiram is directed by Kollywood’s ace director Karthik Subbaraj. The movie stars Dhanush and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead roles. The film was released in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi languages on Netflix.

Cold Case

Malayalam movie Cold Case starring Prithviraj Sukumaran is an action supernatural thriller. The film was recently released on Amazon Prime Videos. Set in the pristine backwaters of Kerala, the movie is about a murder from a year ago, a determined cop who sets out to track out a murder with paranormal clues.

Wild Dog

Helmed by debutant Ahishor Solomon, the action thriller Wild Dog is inspired by various terrorist attacks that have taken place in India in the past. The film stars Nagarjuna and is streaming on Netflix.

KGF: Chapter 1

KGF Chapter 1 is a Kannada movie, which is dubbed and released in all south Indian languages. The film is one of the best action movies in the South. Directed by Prashanth Neel starring Yash, KGF is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Videos.

Sulthan

Sulthan is a Tamil action movie starring Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna, which was also released in Telugu. The film is directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan and is filled with typical south Indian fights, which will be pure entertainment.

