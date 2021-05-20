Jagame Thandhiram: Dhanush and Aishwarya Lekshmi's video song Nethu to release on May 22

Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, Jagame Thandhiram is all set to get a direct release on Netfilx soon.

The third single from Dhanush's Jagame Thandhiram titled Nethu is all set to be released on May 22. The news was announced by Kollywood’s sensational filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj. He announced the same with a romantic new poster featuring Dhanush and Aishwarya Lekshmi. Going by the poster and Karthik Subbaraj’s caption, it is anticipated that the song will be a romantic number composed by sensational music director Santhosh Narayanan. Sharing the news, Karthik wrote, "In this tough Times... Let us Spread Some Love. #Nethu Video song from 22nd May 2021 (sic)."

The post was shared by Santhosh Narayanan too, who wrote, "I am sure this will help bring a little bit of happiness to you at these testing times. Please stay safe my dear people. We will overcome this very soon! #Nethu #JagameThandhiram (sic)." The Dhanush starrer is touted to be a gangster flick. The film went on floors in 2019 and it was supposed to be released in summer 2020.

In this tough Times.... Let us Spread Some Love #Nethu Video song from 22nd May 2021..@dhanushkraja @Music_Santhosh @AishwaryaLeksh4 @sash041075 @kshreyaas @vivekharshan @sherif_choreo @chakdyn @kunal_rajan @SonyMusicSouth @NetflixIndia #JagameThandhiram #LoveofSuruli pic.twitter.com/TLZl6wIRAz — karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) May 20, 2021

However, it did not happen owing to the pandemic situation. It should be noted that the fans of the Asuran actor made the headlines after videos of the fans mounting posters of the film in districts across Tamil Nadu demanding a theatrical release surfaced online. The makers released the film’s teaser in February and it was received well by the audience. Jagame Thandhiram is all set to be released on June 18, 2021.

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×