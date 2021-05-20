  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Jagame Thandhiram: Dhanush and Aishwarya Lekshmi's video song Nethu to release on May 22

Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, Jagame Thandhiram is all set to get a direct release on Netfilx soon.
4924 reads Mumbai
Jagame Thandhiram: Dhanush and Aishwarya Lekshmi's video song Nethu to release on May 22 Jagame Thandhiram: Dhanush and Aishwarya Lekshmi's video song Nethu to release on May 22
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The third single from Dhanush's Jagame Thandhiram titled Nethu is all set to be released on May 22. The news was announced by Kollywood’s sensational filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj. He announced the same with a romantic new poster featuring Dhanush and Aishwarya Lekshmi. Going by the poster and Karthik Subbaraj’s caption, it is anticipated that the song will be a romantic number composed by sensational music director Santhosh Narayanan. Sharing the news, Karthik wrote, "In this tough Times... Let us Spread Some Love. #Nethu Video song from 22nd May 2021 (sic)."

The post was shared by Santhosh Narayanan too, who wrote, "I am sure this will help bring a little bit of happiness to you at these testing times. Please stay safe my dear people. We will overcome this very soon! #Nethu #JagameThandhiram (sic)." The Dhanush starrer is touted to be a gangster flick. The film went on floors in 2019 and it was supposed to be released in summer 2020. 

Also Read: Yash’s incredible transformation from a TV actor to KGF’s Rocky Bhai is proof of how hard work can change life

However, it did not happen owing to the pandemic situation. It should be noted that the fans of the Asuran actor made the headlines after videos of the fans mounting posters of the film in districts across Tamil Nadu demanding a theatrical release surfaced online. The makers released the film’s teaser in February and it was received well by the audience. Jagame Thandhiram is all set to be released on June 18, 2021.

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
Karthik Subbaraj’s Jagame Thandhiram: Dhanush and Aishwarya Lekshmi starrer to release on June 18
Jagame Thandhiram: Karthik Subbaraj releases new poster of Dhanush as he announces OTT release; Take a look
Dhanush’s Jagame Thandhiram: Teaser of Karthik Subbaraj directorial promises a fun filled action entertainer
Jagame Thandhiram: Dhanush fans demand theatrical release & stick posters of the film across Tamil Nadu; Watch
Dhanush’s Jagame Thandhiram: The Karthik Subbaraj directorial to hit the big screens in February?
Jagame Thandhiram Song Bujji: Dhanush's dance moves, peppy music, quirky look serve as a visual treat for fans
close