Jagame Thandhiram: Dhanush and Aishwarya Lekshmi's video song Nethu to release on May 22
The third single from Dhanush's Jagame Thandhiram titled Nethu is all set to be released on May 22. The news was announced by Kollywood’s sensational filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj. He announced the same with a romantic new poster featuring Dhanush and Aishwarya Lekshmi. Going by the poster and Karthik Subbaraj’s caption, it is anticipated that the song will be a romantic number composed by sensational music director Santhosh Narayanan. Sharing the news, Karthik wrote, "In this tough Times... Let us Spread Some Love. #Nethu Video song from 22nd May 2021 (sic)."
In this tough Times.... Let us Spread Some Love #Nethu Video song from 22nd May 2021..@dhanushkraja @Music_Santhosh @AishwaryaLeksh4 @sash041075 @kshreyaas @vivekharshan @sherif_choreo @chakdyn @kunal_rajan @SonyMusicSouth @NetflixIndia #JagameThandhiram #LoveofSuruli pic.twitter.com/TLZl6wIRAz
— karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) May 20, 2021
However, it did not happen owing to the pandemic situation. It should be noted that the fans of the Asuran actor made the headlines after videos of the fans mounting posters of the film in districts across Tamil Nadu demanding a theatrical release surfaced online. The makers released the film’s teaser in February and it was received well by the audience. Jagame Thandhiram is all set to be released on June 18, 2021.
