  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Jagame Thandhiram: Dhanush is disappointed with the OTT release of the Karthik Subbaraj directorial

The film was slated to release in theatres in 2020. However, due to the outbreak of the pandemic, the makers took the call to give the film a direct release on OTT platform.
985 reads Mumbai
Jagame Thandhiram: Dhanush is disappointed with the OTT release of the Karthik Subbaraj directorial Jagame Thandhiram: Dhanush is disappointed with the OTT release of the Karthik Subbaraj directorial
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

After delivering a superhit film Karnan, Dhanush is currently waiting for the release of his upcoming film, Jagame Thandhiram, which will release on Netflix on June 18. Yesterday, he had an interaction with his fans along with director Karthik Subbaraj and music composer Santhosh Narayanan. During the interaction, the critically acclaimed actor stated that he is disappointed with the OTT release, and he has made peace with the fact that the film is not getting a theatrical release.

The audio track of Jagame Thandhiram was launched yesterday. To mark the occasion, Dhanush, director Karthik Subbaraj, composer Santhosh Narayanan along with the singers and lyricists took part in a Space session on Twitter. Dhanush said during the interaction that he likes the film so much and that he keeps asking Karthik Subbaraj about a sequel for Jagame Thandhiram. Dhanush, who is currently in the US for the shooting of his Netflix film The Grey Men, joined the interaction from the US.

Also Read: Shruti Haasan's rumoured BF Santanu gives her a piggy back ride in THIS fun photo

The film was slated to release in theatres in 2020. However, due to the outbreak of the pandemic, the makers took the call to give the film a direct release on OTT platform Netflix. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, Jagame Thandhiram is a gangster film set in Madurai and London. The film will have Dhanush playing as a gangster Suruli. Aishwarya Lekshmi will be seen playing the leading lady, while Game Of Thrones fame James Cosmo, Mollywood actor Joju George and Kalaiyarasan will be seen playing key roles.

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
Dhanush's Jagame Thandhiram: Makers of Karthik Subbararaj directorial have THIS surprise announcement for fans
Dhanush’s Jagame Thandhiram gets Twitter emoji ahead of its release
Dhanush’s Jagame Thandhiram: Trailer of the Karthik Subbaraj directorial promises an intense gangster flick
Jagame Thandhiram: Dhanush and Aishwarya Lekshmi's video song Nethu to release on May 22
Karthik Subbaraj’s Jagame Thandhiram: Dhanush and Aishwarya Lekshmi starrer to release on June 18
Jagame Thandhiram: Karthik Subbaraj releases new poster of Dhanush as he announces OTT release; Take a look