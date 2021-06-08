Jagame Thandhiram: Dhanush is disappointed with the OTT release of the Karthik Subbaraj directorial

The film was slated to release in theatres in 2020. However, due to the outbreak of the pandemic, the makers took the call to give the film a direct release on OTT platform.

After delivering a superhit film Karnan, Dhanush is currently waiting for the release of his upcoming film, Jagame Thandhiram, which will release on Netflix on June 18. Yesterday, he had an interaction with his fans along with director Karthik Subbaraj and music composer Santhosh Narayanan. During the interaction, the critically acclaimed actor stated that he is disappointed with the OTT release, and he has made peace with the fact that the film is not getting a theatrical release.

The audio track of Jagame Thandhiram was launched yesterday. To mark the occasion, Dhanush, director Karthik Subbaraj, composer Santhosh Narayanan along with the singers and lyricists took part in a Space session on Twitter. Dhanush said during the interaction that he likes the film so much and that he keeps asking Karthik Subbaraj about a sequel for Jagame Thandhiram. Dhanush, who is currently in the US for the shooting of his Netflix film The Grey Men, joined the interaction from the US.

The film was slated to release in theatres in 2020. However, due to the outbreak of the pandemic, the makers took the call to give the film a direct release on OTT platform Netflix. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, Jagame Thandhiram is a gangster film set in Madurai and London. The film will have Dhanush playing as a gangster Suruli. Aishwarya Lekshmi will be seen playing the leading lady, while Game Of Thrones fame James Cosmo, Mollywood actor Joju George and Kalaiyarasan will be seen playing key roles.

