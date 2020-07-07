  1. Home
Jagame Thandhiram: Dhanush starrer being offered a whopping amount for direct OTT release?

After a popular OTT platform approached the makers with a whopping amount to get rights for a direct release, Dhanush has reportedly given his nod.
In what comes as an interesting piece of news to the fans of Dhanush and Karthik Subbaraj, it looks like Jagame Thandhiram will have a direct release on OTT platforms. With the lockdown for COVID 19, it is anticipated that the reopening of theaters will take longer. Many films have opted to go for release on OTT platforms directly. Recently, Jyothika’s Ponmagal Vandhal and Keerthy Suresh’s Penguin were released directly on OTT platform.

Shashikanth from Y NOT studios recently agreed that several OTT platforms are approaching him for the film. He added that the makers will come to a conclusion post discussion with Dhanush. After a popular OTT platform approached the makers with a whopping amount to get rights for a direct release, Dhanush has reportedly given his nod. However, an official update about the film’s release on OTT platform has not been made yet.

The gangster flick has Santosh Narayanan to compose music. With the pictures that were revealed by the makers, it was already revealed that Dhanush will be seen with a thick mustache, resembling Superstar Rajinikanth's look from Karthik Subbaraj’s Petta. The film has Mollywood budding star Aishwarya Lekshmi playing the female lead with Joju George and Kalaiyarasan playing supporting characters. Popular Hollywood actor James Cosmo, who shot to fame after appearing in the series Game Of Thrones, will be seen playing a key role in Jagame Thandhiram. Produced by Y NOT Studios, the film was supposed to hit the big screens on May 1.

