Jagame Thandhiram: Director Karthik Subbaraj hails Dhanush; Calls him an ‘extraordinary performer’

As Dhanush is gearing up for Jagame Thandhiram, filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj is all praises for the actor and said that he always wanted with him.

Dhanush is one of the most successful actors in the Tamil film industry and he has been winning hearts with his impeccable acting prowess. And while it is a treat to watch him on the silver screen, his fans are eagerly waiting for his upcoming movie Jagame Thandiram which happens to an action thriller and also features Aishwarya Lekshmi and James Cosmo in key roles. Helmed by Karthik Subbaraj, the movie will mark Dhanush’s first collaboration with the filmmaker and the latter can’t keep calm about the same.

Sharing his excitement, Karthik stated that he always wanted to work with Dhanush and has been impressed by his skills ever since the actor had made his debut with the 2002 release Thulluvadho Ilamai. Speaking about the same the director told PTI, “I always wanted to work with Dhanush. He is an extraordinary performer and I have loved his work since his debut with 'Thulluvadho Ilamai'. 'Pudhupettai' is one of my favourite films. He brings a lot of detailing to his characters. He just reads the script and decides what all things the character is going to do. How is he going to walk, laugh and even the minor things.”

For the uninitiated, the National Award Winner actor will be seen playing the role of a nomadic gangster in Jagame Thandhiram. To recall, the actor had played the role of a gangster in Karnan. However, Karthik is confident that Dhanush’s performance as Surli in Jagame Thandhiram will be different from what he did in Karnan. “I recently saw 'Karnan' and the way he has differentiated between these two characters is amazing. His performance as Karnan is entirely different from what he is doing with Surli,” he added.

