Jagame Thandhiram director Karthik Subbaraj reveals how film with Chiyaan Vikram wasn't planned at all

In an interview with India Today, well known south director Karthik Subbaraj revealed that his film with Chiyaan Vikram was not planned at all. The Jagame Thandhiram director further goes on to reveal that he was working on a film when he got a call from the Cobra actor. The south director Karthik Subbaraj reveals that Chiyaan Vikram wanted to discuss a project with him, and he got very excited about the fact that the southern star had called him for the film. Jagame Thandhiram director Karthik Subbaraj reportedly states that he and Chiyaan Vikram spoke about various ideas and finally one idea was shortlisted.

The director also said that Chiyaan Vikram's son Dhruv will also feature in the upcoming film. The director is currently looking forward to his film with south star Dhanush. Jagame Thandhiram is the upcoming film helmed by Karthik Subbaraj with Dhanush in the lead. The film was majorly shot in the United Kingdom. The southern star Chiyaan Vikram who has a massive fan following on social media, will be seen in the much-awaited drama, Cobra.

The film will feature Chiyaan Vikram in 20 different avatars. The first look poster of the south drama, Cobra has left the fans and film audiences, in complete awe. The fans of Chiyaan Vikram are very impressed with the first look poster of Cobra. The film was supposed to shoot in Russia. But due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the makers had to change those plans.

